OLEAN — If you didn’t get outdoors Thursday to enjoy the temperatures that hovered around 40, you likely missed your chance for quite a while, as temperatures are expected to plummet next week.
“There’s a pretty strong cold front coming in before 10 a.m. that will bring mainly snow in Olean, although some areas may see a little rain,” said Jason Alumbaugh, meteorologist at National Weather Service in Buffalo.
While he said that we would begin the day today in the low-30s, temperatures will fall really quickly in the afternoon to the mid 20s. Lows tonight and Saturday will drop to the mid-teens, then turn colder Sunday night.
Snow is expected to be around this morning but taper off by this afternoon in most areas.
“There will be major lake effect in the Buffalo area but it will only reach down to the northern section of Cattaraugus County,” according to Alumbaugh.
Snow will be back Sunday and the region will experience intermittent snow showers through Tuesday.
Tuesday will likely bring the last of high temps in the 20s, as it’s expected to stay in the mid to high teens throughout the week and into the next weekend. Low temperatures will stay in the single digits throughout the week and weekend.
Last year at this time, there was no snow on the ground and temperatures were in the mid to high 30s, remaining in the 30s for most days. Lows for the most part remained in the mid 20s.