A winter weather advisory had been issued by the National Weather Service in Buffalo for the western Southern Tier.
The advisory, issued Monday afternoon, is in effect from 4 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, due to an expected mix of rain and snow.
Two inches of snow is expected, while ice accumulation of up to one-tenth of an inch could make driving conditions slippery. Hazardous conditions with limited visibilities could impact the morning or evening commute.
Drivers are cautioned to drive slow, use caution and observe the drivers and conditions around you on the road.