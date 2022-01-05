While the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of Western New York, with a chance of significant snow accumulations, Olean and the rest of Cattaraugus County will likely be passed by this time around.
According to Jon Hitchcock, a meteorologist at the Buffalo office of the NWS, a strong cold front is expected to move through the area this afternoon, creating the chance of lake-effect snow lasting through Thursday.
Heavy accumulations in and around Buffalo may exceed 10 inches, while wind gusts may reach 45 mph, resulting in considerable blowing and drifting show. The heaviest winds are expected this evening.
The winter storm watch is in effect from 7 p.m. today until 7 p.m. Thursday for Erie, Wyoming and Genesee counties.
For Olean, however, the forecast is considerably more tame. A mixture of rain and snow this afternoon will taper off to a slight chance of flurries overnight and a low of 18. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 25.
A few flakes may find their way here by the weekend, however.
“(Olean is) going to miss all of it initially, but a system on Friday might bring some snow, with the highest amounts northwest of Olean,” Hitchcock explained.