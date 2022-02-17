ELLICOTTVILLE — Winter Music Jam is back again with a full, three-day weekend of live music at favorite venues throughout the village this Presidents’ Day weekend.
The free event presented by the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce is sure to please people of all musical tastes whether it’s jazz, blues, contemporary or country. No other community can offer over a dozen musical acts within a four-block area in only three days. With a wide range of venues, there is always something for everyone.
With 15-plus performers scheduled to cover a variety of genres, the event will prove to be a good challenge for anyone trying to check them all out.
Grosh will take the stage at Balloons Restaurant on Friday at 7 p.m. The high-energy rock band from Buffalo features Grace Lougen (guitar), Josh English (drums), Megan Brown (vocals) and Dylan Hund (bass). With influences from bands such as Led Zeppelin and Pearl Jam, the band writes music that is visceral, heavy and inspiring. Megan’s acclaimed vocals, teamed with Grace’s intense guitar solos, will leave guests with no doubt that these musicians were born to perform.
Tui Osborne will entertain the crowd at Madigan’s on Saturday at 6 p.m. Ellicottville’s very own Tui is no stranger to the acoustic stage. The St. Bonaventure rugby coach and founder of Rakavii Rugby knows how to handle a guitar just as well as a ball. As a solo performer, Tui’s sound is reflective of the reggae movement and is known for spreading the island vibe throughout Western New York.
The Strictly Hip will rock Finnerty’s Taproom on Sunday at 8 p.m. Masters of the music of The Tragically Hip, The Strictly Hip have spent years and thousands of performances respectfully and accurately recreating the music of Canada’s most popular rock band with painstaking attention to musical detail.
Originally conceived in 1995 in St. Catharines, Ontario, The Strictly Hip is now based in Buffalo performing for The Hip’s rabid American fan base. The Strictly Hip regularly perform to sold out venues on both sides of the border and have created a loyal fan base of their own.
Other popular performers at the Winter Music Jam will include Tony Derosa, The Short Bus, DJ KT Styles, Cami Clune, Business Time Trio, Maria Sebastian, West, PA Line, DJ Gilroy, Two Guys Drinkin’ Beer and, another crowd favorite Tommy Z. For those rock band wannabes, Madigan’s will close out the weekend with karaoke on Sunday beginning at 9 p.m.
The weekend’s schedule of performances is:
Friday
• Madigans: Tony Derosa, 5:30 p.m.
• Balloons Restaurant: Grosh, 7 p.m.
• The Gin Mill: The Short Bus, 8 p.m.
• Balloons Restaurant: Tui Osborne, 10 p.m.
• Balloons Restaurant: DJ KT Styles, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday
• Holiday Valley (Yodeler Lodge): Cami Clune, 4 p.m.
• Madigans: Tui Osborne, 6 p.m.
• Balloons Restaurant: Tommy Z, 6:30 p.m.
• Ellicottville Brewing Co.: Business Time Trio, 7 p.m.
• The Gin Mill: West, 8 p.m.
• Balloons Restaurant: PA Line, 10 p.m.
• Balloons Restaurant: DJ Gilroy, 10 p.m.
Sunday
• Holiday Valley (T-Bar): Maria Sebastian, 4 p.m.
• Finnerty’s Taproom: The Strictly Hip, 8 p.m.
• The Gin Mill: Two Guys Drinkin’ Beer, 8 p.m.
• Madigans: Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Jessica Wallace, business development manager for the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce which produces the event, said one day isn’t going to be enough for anyone coming to visit during Winter Music Jam.
Wallace said she can’t think of a better way to celebrate a holiday weekend than right in Ellicottville. The town has accommodations for all budgets and lifestyles from hotels and condos to country chalets and bed & breakfasts.
“Why not make it a winter weekend getaway? We’re at the peak of ski season so come out and enjoy the snow, kick back with a glass of wine or a fine craft beer, shop at our unique retailers and dance the night away to all the great live music,” she said.
For any changes or updates, visit ellicottvilleny.com or call the chamber at (716) 699-5046.