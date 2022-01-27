RED HOUSE — Join Park Naturalists as they explore the woods and various points of interest at Allegany State Park.
Naturalists will lead interpretive snowshoe treks, or hikes if there is no snow, on Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 11 a.m. this February
Witness a breath-taking winter sunset, hike along a quiet creek, visit a secret beaver pond or a historic site. Meeting places and hikes will vary.
Be sure to dress for the weather, bring a flashlight, water, a snack and a sense of adventure. If you need snowshoes, there are several pairs to rent for free during the program. Call to reserve snowshoes by 10 a.m. the day of each hike.
For more information and the location of the weekly hike, contact the Environmental Education/Recreation Department at (716) 354-6232 or check out the park’s Facebook page.
All programs and times are subject to change.
• Feb. 1: Meet at the Summit Warming Hut. Hike Bear Paw.
• Feb. 5: Park near Red House Toll. Hike Hemlock Hollow.
• Feb. 8 and 12: Meet at the Red House General Store across from the Campground. Hike to Bridal Falls.
• Feb. 22 and 26: Meet at the Summit Warming Hut. Hike Bear Paw.