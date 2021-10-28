Wildwood Sanitarium to host Halloween ghost hunts Friday, Sunday

SALAMANCA — Halloween is the time of year when most people think of “things that go bump in the night,” but spirits are always present at the Wildwood Sanitarium.
Owner Laurie Wagatha and her daughter, Brooke, invite the public to visit the haunted house during two separate events Friday and Sunday to learn about and possibly witness a paranormal experience.
Both events include a tour of the grounds and inside the historic building. Guests will hear the history of the sanitarium and stories from the location, as well as use some ghost hunting equipment to see if they can connect with the other side.
A unique, interactive paranormal experience awaits in the exclusive Ghost Hunt and Overnight Ghost Hunt Friday from 7 to 11 p.m. Hosted by the UINI Research Team from Albany, visitors will be led through the building by experienced guides armed with equipment designed to detect and communicate with spirits of the deceased. Attendees are welcome to bring their own ghost hunting equipment. Please bring a flashlight and wear appropriate clothing for ghost hunting.
To ensure a quality experience, the number of participants is limited. Admission is $40. Tickets can be purchased online from the Wildwood Sanitarium’s Facebook page.
The Spooky Tours event will be held Sunday with two tours — one from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a second tour from 2-4 p.m. Led by Brooke, the tours will give everyone a taste of what a ghost hunt is like. Tickets are $20. Call or text (716) 801-5786 for tickets.
Wagatha said she is an empath, a highly sensitive person who has a keen ability to sense what people around them are thinking and feeling. Brooke, meanwhile, is a medium, who can pass messages between spirits of the dead and living human beings.
One particular item of interest used in a ghost hunt is a “spirit box.” Wagatha said theirs was handcrafted by Jeff Fent of Ohio using wood taken from the sanitarium. She said a spirit box is basically set up where it scans radio stations — either forwards or backwards. It creates white noise through various radio frequencies, which allows a ghost to communicate on those radio frequencies.
“We get messages from the doctors, nurses and relatives of people that come here all the time,” she said.
The Wildwood Sanitarium has an interesting history. Originally purchased in 1903 by two doctors who met at an osteopathic college, it became a sanitarium in 1906 and served as a healing facility. It’s believed that spirits of patients, nurses and doctors from long ago still lurk in the halls and walls of the former sanitarium.
“It’s kind of funny because the place is not your typical normal haunted-kind of location,” she said. “The spirits in the house want it to go back to being a healing place. A lot of people come here and leave with some sort of healing message.”
County records state the house was built in 1900, but Wagatha thinks it was built in the mid-1800s because rectangular and square nails dating back to the 1800s have been found during renovations.
According to its website, the facility operated as a sanitarium until 1923 when the location was forced to open as a tuberculosis clinic to serve the town. Afterward, it was operated as an osteopathic hospital clinic. The location was used for holistic natural healing and used modern therapies like UV light, electric battery baths and bone stretching, to name a few.
In its heyday, the sanitarium was advertised as “the only Osteopathic Infirmary and the first and only osteopathic institution in the state of New York. Not a fashionable resort, but a place to heal.”
The Wildwood Sanitarium Restoration Project continues to restore the house back to its glory. Wagatha said she has owned the place for four years and has been trying to renovate the building since. She wants to preserve the building because of its rich history and to keep the house up for future paranormal investigation.
“We’ve had a couple of psychic experiences in the past but, with COVID and everything, we didn’t do much this year,” she said. “We’ll be doing more next year and might even do some classes.”
Wagatha said the sanitarium brings people into the area from all over the country and as far away as Singapore, Australia and England.
Located at 71 Prospect Ave., the sanitarium is open for ghost tours, special events and overnight private investigations. More events are planned for November. Proceeds from all events are used toward building restoration. For more information, visit online at wildwoodsanitarium.com or call (716) 801-5270.