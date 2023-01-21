Where's the snow?

While the record snow accumulations received this winter in Buffalo have been much-publicized, winter in Olean has been noticeably less white.
If you’re of the opinion that this season has been less snowy than usual, you’re not wrong.
To date, Olean has received 11.2 inches of snowfall this winter season, dating back to October. David Thomas, a meteorologist at the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service, said this low total ties us with the winter of 2006-07 for the third least snowy winter, through the date Jan. 18, over the past 113 years.
The only winter seasons over that span with less snowfall to this point were 1994-95, with 8.7 inches, and 1965-66, with 7.4 inches.
According to data provided by Daniel Weber of the City of Olean Wastewater Treatment Plant, the average snowfall in Olean through Dec. 31 over the past 50 years is 21.5 inches.
The most snowfall recorded through Dec. 31 was in 1969, when Olean received a whopping 58.9 inches. The total for the whole season that year was 100.1 inches.
The average snowfall for a full winter in Olean is 76 inches. The snowiest winter on record was 1992-93 with 107.4 inches, and the least snowy winter was 1948-49, with a mere 27.5 inches.
The reason for this season’s dearth of snow so far?
Thomas said there is a strong jet stream that comes from the Pacific Ocean and travels straight across the country, as opposed to the more usual flow of air coming from the northwest.
“Essentially, what we’ve had for the bulk of the winter is a very strong Pacific flow,” Thomas explained. “This has locked the cold air in Canada and flooded a good part of the country with warmer than average temperatures.”
This has resulted in the area receiving more rain than snow.
A winter weather advisory that includes Cattaraugus County was issued for early Friday through 1 a.m. today. The bulk of the snowfall associated with the system missed Olean — there was a steady fall of wet flakes but no accumulation, while higher elevations and the area to the north received more snow.
The continued system had the potential to be more of a factor for the northwest part of the county, which may receive 5 inches by Sunday morning.
There is good news, however, for those pining for some of the white stuff.
“We’re looking at a pattern change into next week that will bring colder air into the area,” Thomas said. “This will bring the potential for more snow.”