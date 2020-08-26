OLEAN — The next few days may more than make up for what has been a very dry August, with a forecast of heavy rain and potentially severe weather.
Kirk Apffel, a meteorologist with the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service, said we are looking at a very busy weather pattern over the next few days, beginning with a frontal boundary entering the area Thursday and bringing with it showers and thunderstorms. There is a chance of severe weather with this front, including hail, heavy downpours and strong winds.
Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has directed state agencies to prepare and pre-deploy emergency response assets in anticipation of the heavy rains and severe thunderstorms forecast for New York through the weekend.
“Our emergency response teams are monitoring these storms around the clock and we’re urging New Yorkers to be prepared for severe weather starting Thursday and limit any unnecessary travel,” Cuomo said. “We are tracking Hurricane Laura, as well, as it approaches Texas and Louisiana and could potentially bring heavy rains to New York late in the weekend.”
While the NWS has yet to issue any watches, warnings or advisories associated with this storm for New York, that could change as more information concerning the exact path comes to light this weekend.
NYSEG also announced it was making preparations for possible service disruptions due to the coming storms.
“The companies’ storm readiness teams have been monitoring weather forecasts, planning, readying crews and equipment, mobilizing employees for storm duty and have additional contract tree and line crews ready to help restore service should outages occur,” said Michael Jamison, a media contact for Avangrid, the parent company of NYSEG.
NYSEG urges customers to prepare for possible outages by keeping battery-operated flashlights and radios on hand, as well as supplies of fresh water and non-perishable food; making sure smart phones and other electronic devices are fully charged; and filling your car’s fuel tank.
The wet weather continues through Friday and throughout the day Saturday, with steady rain and a chance for more storms.
Hurricane Laura will likely not have much of an impact on our area, but it may augment existing rainfall.
“The only impact we’ll get [from the hurricane] will be Friday and Saturday, when tropical remnants might get incorporated into what we see,” Apffel said.
At least the whole weekend won’t be a washout. Sunday looks to be a very pleasant day — cooler and drier, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.