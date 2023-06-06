The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient Olympia Leckey. Olympia is the daughter of Jennifer Leckey and is a senior at West Valley Central School.
Olympia has done much for her school and community through volunteer service. She has helped with custodial duties at a middle school for three years and has volunteered with another local high school cleaning up after games. Olympia has played the clarinet in the school band for seven years and has been a member of the Yearbook Club for two years.
She has been a member of the Gay Straight Alliance for one year, working to provide a supportive environment for everyone. Additionally, Olympia has been a member of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) for three years, earning the FBLA’s First Place Website Design, Second Place Website Design and the Fifth Place Presentation Design.
Olympia has played several sports, earning a number of awards while maintaining good grades. She has been a member of the cross country team for one year, a member of the track and field team for one year and has played softball for two years, earning the Sportsmanship Award. Olympia has played basketball for five years and for four different teams. She has earned the Most Improved Basketball Player Award, the Sportsmanship Award and two Varsity Basketball Merit Certificates.
In addition, Olympia has been on the merit roll throughout high school and has been a member of the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) which recognizes academic excellence among high-achieving students internationally.
In Olympia’s free time she enjoys learning about biophysics, engineering, robotics, playing basketball, candle making, running and hiking.
She will be attending the University of San Francisco majoring in biomedical engineering in the fall. Olympia is described by her school counselor as a well-rounded individual who works hard in everything she does.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are now closed and nominations for the 2024 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school next year, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, please visit our website at www.cattco.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.