WEST VALLEY — West Valley Central School will present the musical "Tuck Everlasting" at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the school auditorium.
Based on the beloved children’s book by Natalie Babbitt,
Tuck Everlasting" tells the story of 11-year-old Winnie Foster, a girl who yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence. When she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck family she gets more adventure than she could have imagined.
The show is directed by Allison Fox and includes a cast of 15, with another 10 students helping with sound, lights and sets.
Ticket prices are $8 for students and seniors and $10 for general admission. Children age 2 and under are free. For family orders of 5 or more tickets, a 10% discount will be automatically deducted. Tickets may be purchased online at www.wvalley.org/musical.