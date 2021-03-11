WEST VALLEY — The next Citizen Task Force meeting will be held on March 24 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Topics will include a project update and a review and discussion by CTF members of the Task Force 1998 report. The group will also discuss the report to Congress by the Government Accountability Office
The Citizen Task Force is scheduled to hold meetings on April 28, June 23, July 28, Sept. 22, Oct. 27 and Dec. 15.
Meetings do not always go forward as scheduled so please check several weeks before a meeting to confirm it will be held.
DOE and NYSERDA will host the quarterly public meetings on May 26, Aug. 25 and Nov. 17.