OLEAN — While the Olean area won’t experience the snowstorm that is expected to plague the East Coast Wednesday, our region will see the cold temperatures and some snow from the incoming system.
“Some of that snow on the fringes of that system will hit the Olean area,” said Kirk Apffel, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo. “Right now, the heaviest will be to the east.”
Because of the direction of the nor’easter, coming in from the south, the typically heaviest-hit areas of Cattaraugus County will not experience greater snow accumulation like they do from lake-effect snow.
“There are a few inches possible, but it’s so far out we don’t have a possible forecast on it yet,” Apffel said. “It’s just how much a glancing blow you’ll get.”
The wind won’t have much impact at only 10 to 15 mph and the temperature will be much lower than what the area has experienced. Wednesday’s high will be in the upper 20s, with a low late Wednesday night in the high teens.
“Thursday the snow will taper off and you’ll have a high of about 30,” Apffel said. “It will be dry Thursday night through the day Saturday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s Thursday but turn colder with Friday, with a high of only the lower 30s and temps overnight will remain in the teens.
Snowfall accumulation is far behind this year so far from what it was in 2019 at this point in December. In 2019 through December, the area had 42.84 total inches of snow.
To date this year, the region hasn’t experienced a large storm as is typical of early winter, and we’ve had only had 6.7 inches of snow.
Another system Saturday night is expected to bring snow showers through Sunday morning.
Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed state agencies to prepare for the coastal storm system expected to bring heavy snow, strong winds and potential coastal flooding Wednesday through Thursday.
The governor said while the track of the storm was still developing, early forecasts show it has the potential to deliver up to 12 inches or more of snow and sleet across the New York City, Long Island, Southern Tier and Mid-Hudson Regions.