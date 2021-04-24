Local Temperatures

In Olean over the 24-hour period ending at 7:30 a.m. Friday, the high was 37, the low was 20 and there was 0.04 inches of precipitation.

Local Forecast

Tonight will be cloudy with occasional rain showers and a low of 44. Sunday will be cloudy with a slight chance of rain and a high of 44. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 30.

National Temperatures

Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Friday included a low of minus 7 at Climax, Colo. The high Thursday was 97 at Death Valley, Calif.

Record Book

All-time Olean high/low: 85 in 1985, 17 in 1983

2020 Olean high/low: 40/25

Allegheny River: 2.73 feet and falling

Allegheny Reservoir: 1,329.56 feet and rising

Sunlight & Sunset

Coming sunset: 8:04 p.m.

Coming sunrise: 6:18 a.m.

Precipitation

April average: 3.05 in.

April to date: 1.53 in.

Annual average: 37.04 in.

2021 to date: 5.79 in.

Pollen Count

Pollen count: 9.7

Dominant pollen: Oak, juniper and maple

Mold level: Low

Season: Tree

Source: Weather.com, Pollen.com, Accuweather.com

Extended forecast

Monday: 59/41 sun/clouds

Tuesday: 76/58 sun/clouds

Wednesday: 74/58 sun/clouds/rain

