Local Temperatures
In Olean over the 24-hour period ending at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the high was 78, the low was 53 and there was no precipitation.
Local Forecast
Tonight will be partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms and an overnight low of 65. Thursday will be overcast with morning showers and a high of 81. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a few showers after midnight and a low of 60.
National Temperatures
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Tuesday included a morning low of 28 at Peter Sinks, Utah. The high Monday was 112 at Big Bar, Calif.
Record Book
All-time Olean high/low: 91 in 1945, 1989, 45 in 1976
2021 Olean high/low: 84/54
Allegheny River: 1.6 feet and rising
Allegheny Reservoir: 1,324.01 feet and falling
Sunlight & Sunset
Coming sunset: 8:39 p.m.
Coming sunrise: 6:03 a.m.
Precipitation
July average: 4.18 in.
July to date: 3.07 in.
Annual average: 37.04 in.
2022 to date: 23.42 in.
Pollen Count
Pollen count: 6.3
Dominant pollen: Grasses, nettle, plantain
Mold level: High
Season: Grass
Source: Weather.com, Pollen.com, Accuweather.com