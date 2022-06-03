Local Temperatures
In Olean over the 24-hour period ending at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the high was 84, the low was 61 and there were 0.62 inches of precipitation.
Local Forecast
Tonight will be clear with an overnight low of 48. Saturday will be mainly sunny with a high of 67. Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low of 46.
National Temperatures
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Thursday included a morning low of 21 near Albany, Wyo. The high Wednesday was 110 at Rio Grande Village, Texas.
Record Book
All-time Olean high/low: 89 in 1943, 1989, 32 in 1966
2021 Olean high/low: 73/46
Allegheny River: 2.86 feet and rising
Allegheny Reservoir: 1,329.51 and rising
Sunlight & Sunset
Coming sunset: 8:44 p.m.
Coming sunrise: 5:39 a.m.
Precipitation
June average: 4.29 in.
June to date: 0.62 in.
Annual average: 37.04 in.
2022 to date: 17.85 in.
Pollen Count
Pollen count: 5.4
Dominant pollen: Grasses, mulberry, oak
Mold level: High
Season: Tree
Source: Weather.com, Pollen.com, Accuweather.com
Extended forecast
Sunday: 72/56 partly cloudy
Monday: 77/59 partly cloudy
Tuesday: 70/53 rain