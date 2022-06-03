Local Temperatures

In Olean over the 24-hour period ending at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the high was 84, the low was 61 and there were 0.62 inches of precipitation.

Local Forecast

Tonight will be clear with an overnight low of 48. Saturday will be mainly sunny with a high of 67. Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low of 46.

National Temperatures

Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Thursday included a morning low of 21 near Albany, Wyo. The high Wednesday was 110 at Rio Grande Village, Texas.

Record Book

All-time Olean high/low: 89 in 1943, 1989, 32 in 1966

2021 Olean high/low: 73/46

Allegheny River: 2.86 feet and rising

Allegheny Reservoir: 1,329.51 and rising

Sunlight & Sunset

Coming sunset: 8:44 p.m.

Coming sunrise: 5:39 a.m.

Precipitation

June average: 4.29 in.

June to date: 0.62 in.

Annual average: 37.04 in.

2022 to date: 17.85 in.

Pollen Count

Pollen count: 5.4

Dominant pollen: Grasses, mulberry, oak

Mold level: High

Season: Tree

Source: Weather.com, Pollen.com, Accuweather.com

Extended forecast

Sunday: 72/56 partly cloudy

Monday: 77/59 partly cloudy

Tuesday: 70/53 rain

