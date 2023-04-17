Local Forecast

Tonight will be cloudy with rain showers transitioning to snow showers overnight and a low of 34. Tuesday will be overcast with snow showers in the morning becoming rain and a high of 43. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with scattered snow showers and a low of 33.

National Temperatures

Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Sunday included a morning low of minus 5 at Peter Sinks, Utah. The high Saturday was 101 at Cotulla, Texas.

Record Book

All-time Olean high/low: N/A

2022 Olean high/low: 47/35

Allegheny River: N/A

Allegheny Reservoir: 1,329.61 feet and falling

Sunlight & Sunset

Coming sunset: 7:56 p.m.

Coming sunrise: 6:29 a.m.

Precipitation

April average: 3.05 in.

April to date: N/A

Annual average: 37.04 in.

2023 to date: N/A

Pollen Count

Pollen count: 10.3

Dominant pollen: Maple, poplar, juniper

Mold level: Low

Season: Tree

Source: Weather.com, Pollen.com, Accuweather.com

Extended forecast

Wednesday: 54/38 partly cloudy

Thursday: 75/54 partly cloudy

Friday: 71/48 rain

