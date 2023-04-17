Local Forecast
Tonight will be cloudy with rain showers transitioning to snow showers overnight and a low of 34. Tuesday will be overcast with snow showers in the morning becoming rain and a high of 43. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with scattered snow showers and a low of 33.
National Temperatures
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Sunday included a morning low of minus 5 at Peter Sinks, Utah. The high Saturday was 101 at Cotulla, Texas.
Record Book
All-time Olean high/low: N/A
2022 Olean high/low: 47/35
Allegheny River: N/A
Allegheny Reservoir: 1,329.61 feet and falling
Sunlight & Sunset
Coming sunset: 7:56 p.m.
Coming sunrise: 6:29 a.m.
Precipitation
April average: 3.05 in.
April to date: N/A
Annual average: 37.04 in.
2023 to date: N/A
Pollen Count
Pollen count: 10.3
Dominant pollen: Maple, poplar, juniper
Mold level: Low
Season: Tree
Source: Weather.com, Pollen.com, Accuweather.com
Extended forecast
Wednesday: 54/38 partly cloudy
Thursday: 75/54 partly cloudy
Friday: 71/48 rain