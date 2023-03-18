Local Temperatures
In Olean over the 24-hour period ending at 7:30 a.m. Friday the high was 56, the low was 18 and there was 0.33 inches of precipitation.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will produce areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties. The greatest accumulations are expected across the higher terrain of the Chautauqua Ridge, Boston Hills, and ridges of western Wyoming County. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult at times with snow covered roads and poor visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. &&
Tonight lake-effect snow showers, possibly heavy at times, with accumulation of 3 to 5 inches in some areas to the north of Olean. The low will be 15 to 20 and winds from the west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. On Sunday more lake-effect snow is possible to the north. A high will be in the upper 20s. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a low in the lower 20s.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Friday included a morning low of minus 22 at Lake Yellowstone, Wyo. The high Friday was 86 at Plant City, Fla.
Record Book
All-time Olean high/low: 78 in 2012/1 in 1974
2022 Olean high/low: 65/30
Allegheny River: 3.87 and rising
Allegheny Reservoir: NA
Sunlight & Sunset
Coming sunset: 7:22 p.m.
Coming sunrise: 7:21 a.m.
Precipitation
March average: 2.4 in.
March to date: 2.19 in.
Annual average: 37.04 in.
2023 to date: 6.09 in.
Snowfall
Snow on ground: trace
Monthly snow: 13.7 in.
To date: 31.5 in.
Annual average: 76 in.
