Local Forecast
Tonight will be cloudy with a few flurries or snow showers possible and an overnight low of 24. Tuesday will be overcast with snow showers and a high of 29. Tuesday night will be mainly cloudy with snow showers and a low of 23.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TUESDAY TO 5 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties. Greatest accumulations across The Chautauqua Ridge and Boston Hills. * WHEN...From 2 AM Tuesday to 5 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult at times with snow covered roads and poor visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. &&
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Sunday included a morning low of minus 20 near Mackay, Idaho. The high Saturday was 99 at Falcon lake, Texas.
Record Book
All-time Olean high/low: N/A
2022 Olean high/low: 31/14
Allegheny River: N/A
Allegheny Reservoir: 1,319.35 feet and rising
Sunlight & Sunset
Coming sunset: 7:17 p.m.
Coming sunrise: 7:28 a.m.
Precipitation
March average: 2.4 in.
March to date: N/A
Annual average: 37.04 in.
2023 to date: N/A
Snowfall
Snow on ground: N/A
Monthly snow: N/A
To date: N/A
Annual average: 76 in.
Extended forecast
Wednesday: 35/17 partly cloudy
Thursday: 49/36 cloudy
Friday: 52/33 rain
