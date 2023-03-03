Local Temperatures
In Olean over the 24-hour period ending at 7:30 a.m. Friday, the high was 45, the low was 26 and there were no precipitation.
Windy with rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%..
Updated: March 3, 2023 @ 10:17 pm
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Cattaraugus, Allegany, and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on very slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow and ice reports through our website or social media. &&
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers overnight and a low in the upper 20s and west winds of 10 to 15 mph. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of snow showers and a high around 40 with winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a low in the mid-20s and light winds.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Friday included a morning low of minus 13 at Crested Butte, Colo. The high Friday was 91 at Melbourne, Fla.
Record Book
All-time Olean high/low: 68 in 1991, minus 14 in 1980
2022 Olean high/low: 44/14
Allegheny River: 5.04 feet and falling
Allegheny Reservoir: 1,316.64 feet and holding
Sunlight & Sunset
Coming sunset: 6:06 p.m.
Coming sunrise: 6:44 a.m.
Precipitation
March average: 2.4 in.
March to date: 0.03 in.
Annual average: 37.04 in.
2023 to date: 6.12 in.
Snowfall
Snow on ground: None
Monthly snow: None
To date: 17.8 in.
Annual average: 76 in.
Monday 48/30 rain/snow
Tuesday 38/22 rain/snow
Wednesday 32/20 cloudy
