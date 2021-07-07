OLEAN — Several injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident in front of Olean Intermediate Middle School that closed the west-bound lane of Wayne Street for nearly an hour Wednesday night.
The report of a two-car motor vehicle accident with injuries first went out over the Cattaraugus County emergency scanner at 7:57 p.m. Olean Police Sergeant Lance Edwards stated that officers dispatched to the scene found that the road had been blocked by two vehicles, a dark blue Jeep Grand Cherokee and a white Toyota Sienna, which had evidently collided head on.
Both vehicles showed signs of airbag deployment.
Capt. Eric Maurouard of the Olean Fire Department said that seven people sustained injuries in the crash, with five being transported to Olean General Hospital by ambulance and one by Trans Am. One additional person self-transported to the hospital. No information about the severity of the injuries was available Wednesday night.
The scene was cleared and both lanes of traffic were reopened at 8:44 p.m.