OLEAN — While rain or snow showers are in the forecast this week, temperatures are expected to climb into the 40s by Wednesday.
“You’ll get some breaks with sun, but it will be a mostly cloudy pattern,” said Kirk Apffel, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo. “Monday during the day you’re going to have some rain or snow that will taper off during the night.”
That is the forecast for the majority of the week, as each day will bring clouds and the possibility of rain or snow showers.
The temperature is expected to get down to the low to mid- 20s tonight but Tuesday will see the weather begin to warm up with a high in the upper 30s. The low will stay around 30 Tuesday night and climb during the morning hours on Wednesday to reach the mid-40s and stay cloudy. Wednesday night will bring more snow showers and a low in the mid-20s with temps staying in the lower 30s Thursday with more snow showers.
“There may be an inch or so of accumulation,” Apffel said. “It will mostly just remain pretty sloppy.”
This February has been a “sloppy” one, with an above-average amount of precipitation. According to figures kept at the Olean wastewater treatment plant, the average precipitation in the month of February is 1.75 inches. In the first 20 days, the region has experienced 3.44 inches of precipitation, almost twice the average.
February 2020 was also wet and/or snowy, with 2.63 inches of precipitation falling by the 20th, and the month ending with 4.11 inches. In 2019, the area only had 1.11 inches of precipitation during the month.
As for snow totals, this month is comparable to 2020, with 9.7 inches to date this February and 10.3 inches in the same time frame last year. The area’s seasonal snowfall totals 34.2 inches to date, while 40 inches fell by this date in 2020 and 48.65 in 2019.
Even with more snow in the forecast, with temperatures warming to above freezing during days this week, and possibly a little rain, it may be enough to feel like spring is on its way.