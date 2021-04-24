OLEAN — With warmer temperatures and possibly some rainfall this weekend, the trees and flowers that bloom in May are likely to start strutting their stuff — if their buds survived the recent cold weather, that is.
March 20 was officially the first day of spring but the area slipped back into winter mode this past week. That changes this weekend and in the days ahead.
“(Today) you’re looking at highs in the lower 60s,” said Kirk Apfell, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo. “Rain will begin in the evening with lows in the lower 40s.”
Sunday will be a little cooler, with temperatures in the mid-50s and it will remain cool and dry at night, with a low near freezing.
Monday, more than a month after that first day of spring, it may finally begin to feel like the season has changed.
“Monday should be just sunny with higher temperatures around 60,” Apfell said. “Tuesday will be partly sunny with temperatures in the upper 70s.” A low of 40 is expected both nights.
Temperatures will continue to rise, with both Wednesday and Thursday experiencing a high around 80 and a chance of showers returns. Low temperatures will be in the mid-50s heading into Friday.
In May last year, the area saw high temperatures ranging from 44 to 63 degrees, and lows remained in the chilly 30s. Only a quarter-inch of rain fell during the days leading into May as most days stayed dry.
The Farmer’s Almanac says the Northeast region “will see spells of mild — albeit still wet — conditions. This wet weather pattern could dampen any outdoor activities.” That’s a good prediction for this week.