Those longing to enjoy some outdoor activities or even get a jump on end-of-winter yard work may get an opportunity, with some unseasonably warm weather headed to the region this weekend.
Heather Kenyon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Buffalo, said after an overnight low tonight of around 21, the thermometer will begin to climb tomorrow, likely reaching around 50 with mainly cloudy skies.
On Sunday the temperatures look to surge into the low 60s, while some strong winds are coming as well.
“It will be windy Sunday, with gusts as high as 35-40 miles per hour at least,” Kenyon said, adding, “It could be a little more.”
The warm front will bring with it some rain, mostly Saturday night and Sunday morning, with total accumulations of around a quarter on an inch. The rain shouldn’t hang around all day, however.
“It won’t be a washout. The rain will come in Sunday morning, and the afternoon looks fairly dry but windy,” Kenyon said.
Enjoy the warm weather while it lasts, though, as a cold front moves back into the area Sunday night, with temperatures dipping back to around 30 overnight.
“Another system is coming Monday,” Kenyon added. “Right now we’re looking at a rain-snow mix, though there’s still some uncertainty.”