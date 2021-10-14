LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Youth Court is in need of volunteers.
Youth Court is a state-sanctioned court system that is based on the philosophy of restorative justice. It is a voluntary alternative to the traditional juvenile justice system for first-time offenders ages 7-18 who have committed a non-felony crime or offense.
The goal of Youth Court is to intervene in early anti-social, delinquent or criminal behaviors. Not only are the needs of the respondent addressed, but also those of the victim and community as a whole.
The Youth Court volunteers consist of highly trained middle and high school students ages 12-17 who fill the traditional roles of courtroom personnel including judge, defense and prosecution for the Youth Court hearing.
The Youth Court Coordinator oversees the proceedings and daily operations of the program. These volunteers gain a strong understanding of the justice system, practice public speaking, earn numerous hours of community service and learn strong leadership skills that will greatly benefit them in the future.
Youth Court team members are required to complete the Youth Court training course and attend the training sessions; participate at Youth Court hearings as often as twice a month; abide by the Youth Court code of ethics; uphold the integrity of the Youth Court program at all times; and have written consent and support from their parents or guardian to participate.
Training will be held in November at 207 Rock City St., Room 200, in Little Valley.
To be enrolled in this Youth Court training session, or for more information, contact Alison Crosson, Program Coordinator, at (716) 938-2617 or email at ajcrosson@cattco.org.