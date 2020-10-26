OLEAN — The 10th annual Southern Tier Corporate Challenge 5K and 2-mile-walk could not be held in person, but the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and the Olean High School Boosters wanted to still bring the community an event that participants could get excited about.
Wellness programs are as important as ever and rather than miss an opportunity to create something that would support companies in getting groups excited about wellness, the race turned virtual.
Winners include Chris Napoleon of Napoleon Engineering Services, and Ed Bysiek of Bysiek CPA LLC., as both named the fastest CEO in the annual Southern Corporate Challenge.
The Fastest Man was presented to Jake Brink of Napoleon Engineering and the Fastest Woman was Angela Napoleon, Napoleon Engineering.
Team awards include:
Fastest Mixed Team, Corporate Division — Napoleon Engineering Services, Jake Brink, Daniel Casey, Angela Napoleon and Chris Napoleon.
Fastest Co-ed Team, Community Division — Bysiek CPA LLC.ith members Logan Caruso, Ed Bysiek, Alyssa Spring and Morgan Brady.
Most Spirited Team — Intandem, determined by team dress coordination, cheering and spirit during the challenge. The company also had the most attendees at 72. Intandem will receive a $300 food voucher from Subway Subs/Walmart for their honor.
Official registration is 304 participants from 11 companies. The virtual awards were based on those participants who ran the 5K and entered their times into the online registration.