OLEAN — The raffle drawing for the upcoming Genesis House "Love of All" Virtual Gala 2022 will be live streamed on Facebook starting at 6:45 pm Thursday.
Supporters who ordered dinner will need to pick them up between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. at the time and restaurant of their choosing.
The gala brings the community together in fellowship and support for the Genesis House, in person or virtual.
Please consider supporting the gala and the Genesis House as they continue to help so many in the community.
Raffle items include items like a lottery ticket board; Toad's Butcher Shop $150 gift card; Schwinn Copeland Hybrid Bike; St. Bonaventure's Men's 2021-2022 signed basketball; Cutco Entertainer Pack in gift box; a golf package; a Night at Home and Out; homemade wine; $200 landscape package; magic show; Coach wristlet; Pleasant Hearth fire pit; custom house portrait by Victoria F. Swier; and French and Italian wines.
Tickets are $5 each. Please visit www.genesishouseofolean.org/gala-rsvp for more information.
"The prizes can be picked up at the Genesis House on South Barry Street during normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during the work week, said Paula Fidurko Bernstein, co-chair of the gala.
The virtual event will also include the honoring of Daniel Spring of Olean with the Marion B. Scott Award. This prestigious award is presented to volunteers who go above and beyond in their dedication to the Genesis House.