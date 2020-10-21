PORTVILLE — Working from the report on the condition of the village water and sewer systems presented to the village board in September, several resolutions were passed at Monday’s board meeting in working toward the goal of compliance with state laws.
“Our local laws and code books are antiquated and at points contradictory and one of the real goals is to get all of this up-to-date and get Portville into the modern era,” Mayor Tony Evans said.
So in early September, Evans appointed an ad hoc Village Code Review and Revision Committee, with the members tasked to do just that.
“I am excited that we are embarking on this arduous, lengthy but necessary process,” Evans said. “To be sure this is not about gaining money for the village but more about getting everyone on the same page so that all residents are treated fairly and equally, but in line with the local laws which reveal the will of the people.”
In that effort, Todd Metcalfe of General Codes Inc., retained by the village to assist in the effort, provided an overview of his company and what will be involved. When asked how long the process was expected to last, Metcalfe explained it was a lengthy complicated effort that could take between two and three years.
Bob Fischer is vice chair of the committee.
“With updated codes and putting the codes online, I think it’s important for the community to have progress forward,” Fischer said. “When neighbor issues come up, or people living in the village have questions,” they can look it up on the village website at portvilleny.net/village-government.html. “Everybody’s treated fairly and equally.”
A number of regulations were also codified by the village board, including those regarding equal employment opportunities, affirmative action and minority and women business enterprise policies.
“All of these things are important in order to draw down Federal and/or State dollars for grant consideration and funding and it’s just the right thing to do,” Evans said. “Every meeting begins with the Pledge of Allegiance that contains the words, “with liberty and justice for all.”
That pledge is now codified in Portville’s public policy and hopefully we can live up that that pledge by treating everyone with dignity and respect.”
IN OTHER NEWS, Halloween is a go, as village officials agreed that the parents of village children should make the decision as to whether or not to go out.
A reminder was made that only Portville village residents should be trick-or-treating within the village limits. Masks and social distancing will be required, and it’s advised to have hand sanitizer ready for both children and residents.
Matt Zorba notified the board of the necessity to accept the “pass-through” status that would allow them to accept and vote on the findings of the short-term SEQR, which measures any major environmental impact, which they would file immediately. The SEQR is the next step of the water/sewer project and the search for grant funding.
A plea for volunteers to help check the Christmas lights and the decisionmaking on how to decorate the park for the holiday season was made by Dustin Long, superintendent of Public Works. Nov. 7 from noon to 2 p.m. at the village garage.
Kitty Colley was appointed the Fair Housing Officer, a new volunteer position in the village.
A shared-service agreement was reached with the town of Hinsdale, which will pay the village for the staffing of bailiff positions in their courtroom, which will be filled by Portville police officers.
Shawn Recktenwald, Portville police chief, announced that “all the cameras in the village are up and running and we have all kinds of video now.” He reported that the two young men who vandalized the Christmas tree in the park last year have until mid-November to replace it.
Long reported the department staff was on site for 16 hours working on a four-inch water main break over the weekend.
The village is working with Rich Zink, with Southern Tier Western, on protecting local water sources funding.
Joe McLarney, long-time trustee, is working with Community Bank, N.A. “trying to straighten out a few bugs” in the Dusenbury Trust.
Talks are in the works with Portville Central School on the Transportation Alternatives funding, which includes the old Safe Routes to School grant.