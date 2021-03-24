FRANKLINVILLE — The Village of Franklinville will conduct a budget workshop at 6 p.m. Monday in the village office, located at 19 Pennsylvania Ave.
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community. The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com $1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time. Thank You!
