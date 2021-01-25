OLEAN — Because of many public concerns and after consultation with health officials, Enchanted Mountains Lodge No. 252, Free and Accepted Masons, has cancelled the 22nd annual Veterans Memorial Euchre Tournament.
The event was originally scheduled for March 27 at noon at the Allegany American Legion Post 892, 4350 State Road W., in Allegany. The post will plan on the tournament on the regular scheduled date in March of 2022.
Further information will be announced.
This event is held to honor the memory of all veterans, who have so gloriously served our country. In keeping with the Masonic principles of friendship, morality, brotherly love and charity and as well as the fact that so many of our Lodge members have served, proceeds will support local veteran organizations.
Donations by businesses that have donated door prizes or made cash donations will be used as advertised, with all proceeds raised going to help serve veterans in Cattaraugus County.
Any questions may be directed to Bruce Kenney at 372-1001 or everett5150@aol.com.