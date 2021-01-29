LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer has announced 2021 committee assignments.
Committee chairman are noted with an asterisk and deputy chairman with two asterisks.
County Operations/Public Safety — *Richard Klancer, R-Gowanda; **Joseph Boberg, R-Delevan; Frank Higgins, R-Olean; Laurie Hunt, R-Salamanca; David Koch, D-Salamanca; Kip Morrow, R-Portville, and Richard Smith, R-Olean.
Development and Agriculture — *Norman Marsh, R-Little Valley; **Higgins; Donald Benson, R-Allegany; Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda; Koch; Morrow, Smith.
Finance — *Burr, **Koch, Kelly Andreano, R-Olean; Michael Brisky, R-Franklinville; Higgins, Marsh, Robert Parker, R-Allegany.
Human Services — *Andreano, **Richard Helmich Jr., R-Delevan; Burr, Morrow, Ginger Schroder, R-Farmersville; Smith, Joseph Snyder, R-Ischua.
Labor Relations — *Schroder, **Marsh, Helmich, Brisky, Koch.
Public Works — *Helmich, **Koch, Benson, Boberg, Morrow, Parker, Snyder.
Strategic Planning — *Benson, **Parker, Andreano, Boberg, Brisky, Hunt, Klancer.
VanRensselaer, R-Randolph, also named several legislative representatives.
Smith was named to a one-year term on the Aging Advisory Council.
Helmich and VanRensselaer were named to the Federated Sportsmen’s Association.
Higgins and Marsh were named to the Village Officials Association.