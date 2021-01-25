OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging’s Senior Wellness and Nutrition program is in urgent need for volunteers in Olean, Portville, Salamanca and Gowanda.
Protocols are in place to ensure the safety of volunteers during meal delivery.
Meals are delivered Monday through Friday. Most volunteers deliver meals just once a week, although there isn’t a limit of one day.
Most delivery routes consist of 7 to 12 stops, and it takes approximately an hour to deliver a route.
In addition to the benefit of helping the most vulnerable county residents during this very difficult time, volunteers may qualify for mileage reimbursement.
If you would like to help others by delivering meals, or if you have any questions about volunteering, please call Ellen Herner, Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) director, at (716) 373-8032 or (800) 462-2901.