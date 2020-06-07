OLEAN — People congregated in Lincoln Park Saturday night for a peaceful candlelight vigil for black lives lost to police brutality.
Sitting in small groups scattered throughout the park, about 150 people, most wearing masks, attempted to stay socially distant in the park as they waited for the vigil to begin. Some wore masks and t-shirts stating “I can’t breathe,” the last words of George Floyd, whose death May 25 caused the nationwide protests seen across the country.
Kameryn Miller was at the vigil with Adam Pecherzewski — both had been at the Olean protests last week.
“It’s nice to know that in a small community, even though there isn’t a lot of that here, one can get together for the cause,” Miller said.
The sense of community, giving back and improving things seemed to be a topic on everyone’s mind Saturday night.
“I haven’t been able to do the rallies so I wanted to get out to this tonight,” said Tara Evans of Olean. She was there with Lisa Frederick of Olean, who said they were there to show their support.
Mayor Bill Aiello agreed. “I think this is fantastic,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of the faith community here. A lot of law enforcement. It’s a great event.”
Law enforcement included representatives from the Olean Police Department and Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
“We’re both invested in this community,” said Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb, speaking of his office and the OPD. “We not only protect and serve, we live here. It’s appropriate for us to grieve and to pray for our community.”
Whitcomb said he hoped to take advantage of the opportunity presented them by making changes in training and hiring practices within the Sheriff’s Office.
OPD Chief Jeff Rowley agreed. “Everybody’s still grieving,” he said. “We are as well for this poor guy that was murdered. The wound is still raw. We want to show the community we’re here with them, not against them.”
Molly VanDixon of Olean was there with her daughter, Isabella Martinelli, and niece, Jordan Reiss. They had attended the first protest and decided then to join Olean Supports BLM. The three women were distributing voter registration forms and planned to become much more active with the group.
Also new to Olean Supports BLM was Elizabeth Hoffman of Olean, who was kept busy handing out free lemonade and cookies and selling candles. “I started going to protests in Buffalo and I heard there was one here in Olean,” she said. “We’re trying to build up the black community here.”
Hoffman said the group, which has a GoFundMe effort, would be meeting once or twice a week and hoped to hold an event weekly. Their goal for Saturday’s vigil was to get more people of color involved, register new voters and to survey on what those attending the vigil felt about specific community issues.
THE VIGIL BEGAN with a welcome from organizer Steven Campbell, who, with Leo Wolters Tejera, and Olean Supports BLM, hosted Saturday’s event.
“The vigil (is) dedicated to black lives lost unjustly to police brutality and systemic racism throughout our country’s history,” said Campbell before the event. “It’s systemic racism, oppression. It’s been going on for 400 years … and still they get discriminated against and it needs to stop.”
The candlelight vigil continued with a Bible passage from Genesis and a prayer by Rick Price, minister at Church of Christ in Bradford, Pa.
“Tonight we come together of one mind, of one people,” he told the crowd. “Both sides of this issue are hurting.”
Della Moore, director of the African American Center for Cultural Development, addressed the quiet crowd next.
“If you’re going to ask me what I’m going to say, God hasn’t told me yet,” Moore said just prior to the vigil. “All this looting and stuff, breaking into places and all, they have help from followers ─ ‘Please don’t be a follower’” was the message she wanted people to remember.
Tyrone Hall, pastor of Lighthouse Church of God of Prophecy, spoke about change, which is instrumental to progressing to a better place.
“Change doesn’t just happen,” he said, pointing out that 93% of Jesus’ ministry was outside of the church with the people in their own communities. Leaders of the faith community need to go to the people, he said.
Frankie Irvin, originally from Brooklyn and now resident of Cuba, shared his perspective of recent events. He gave a brief history of people of color and read a poem he wrote. He had suggestions as to what could help the situation and how community members can work with law enforcement.
Nine minutes of silence concluded the candlelight vigil, the emotion of which fell heavily on those in attendance.
All donations and funds from candle sales were donated to Olean’s African American Center for Cultural Development.
“If we can keep this momentum going, not a protest all the time,” said Max Donohue of Olean, one of the organizers, “we’ll get somewhere. It’s important we can do this for her, its mutually beneficial for the Center and for the community. Especially with it being peaceful. It made people want to support it.”
“I think that’s awesome,” Moore said of the donation of proceeds. “I never expected that.”
MEANWHILE, Olean’s small-city activism in the wake of Floyd’s death was noted by TIME magazine this past week.
Jamel Burney — born and raised in Olean — was quoted in an article about protests and calls for equality in small-town America.
“This is a new thing,” Burney, 23, told TIME. “It was the first time we all came together for something like this. It’s important because we live in a small city. We have a right that we get to exercise.”
The article notes that Burney wanted to show solidarity with the nationwide protests.
“He expected just a handful of people to show up to a protest he helped put together on (May 31) near Olean’s major intersection,” the article reads. “But Burney was shocked to see at least 300 people turn up in the small city, which ... has a population of nearly 14,000, 90% of whom are white. Hundreds more people showed up to another protest on Wednesday evening.”
Danielle Michel of Olean told TIME white people need to show up, especially those in less populated areas.
“We’re doing this as an act of solidarity,” she said. “And in a rural community where people are going to live — that lie that racism doesn’t happen here — it’s important that other white people are holding the citizens of that community accountable.”