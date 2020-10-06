PORTVILLE — A photographic walking tour of Lillibridge and Eshelman, in recognition of Pfeiffer Nature Center’s September 2021 photo contest and show, will be held Oct. 17 from 10 to 11 a.m.
The walks will be for the sole purpose of visiting some of Pfeiffer Nature Center’s beautiful features, which are sure to catch your eye and camera lens.
The walks will be held again during the winter, spring and summer seasons, to allow us ample opportunity to create a variety of submissions for the photography event.
To allow for physical distancing we will limit participant numbers, so RSVP your place on the walk by 4 p.m. Oct. 15. This program is free and open to the public. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.
To register, visit the program calendar online at pfeiffernaturecenter.org or call (716) 933-0187 and leave a message with your name and a return phone number.
Masks covering your mouth and nose are required. Wear comfortable walking shoes and remember to bring a camera or fully charged phone. The walk will be canceled in the event of poor weather. If the weather appears questionable, look for a cancellation notice on the top of our website home page.
This walk will be held at the Lillibridge property at 1974 Lillibridge road, Portville and staffers will meet at 10 a.m. at the kiosk near the parking lot.
Pfeiffer Nature Center’s annual photo contest and show has returned — to Sept. 19, 2021.
Photographers of all skill levels and ages are invited to visit one or both of the nature center’s properties to share their personal visual takeaways.
Pfeiffer Nature Center is promoting this event in advance to give everyone the opportunity to create photographs during any or all of the four seasons. Photos from Pfeiffer properties, no matter when they were taken, are eligible for submission.
Pfeiffer locations include the Lillibridge property at 1974 Lillibridge Road and the Eshelman Property at 1420 Yubadam Road, both in Portville.
Please visit pfeiffernaturecenter.org for details and a submission application. Photographs must be submitted by Aug. 27, 2021.