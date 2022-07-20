OLEAN — The good news is that the temperatures should moderate somewhat following today’s broiling heat; however, the forecast through the weekend is more unsettled, carrying the possibility of storms throughout the area.
Phillip Pandolfo, a meteorologist with the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service, said Tuesday evening that the big story heat-wise is today, with warm front-boosted temperatures expected to peak in the low 90s with dew points in the upper 60s, creating extra humidity.
“It’s going to feel quite uncomfortable,” Pandolfo said. “Though not quite meeting heat advisory criteria.”
Temperatures will drop on Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s and a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Friday brings the chance of more storms with daytime temperatures climbing back into the low- to mid-80s.
“Once we get to Saturday, things get unsettled through Monday afternoon, with several atmospheric disturbances in the area,” Pandolfo explained.
Weekend temperatures should stay in the low- to mid-80s with occasional rain and pop-up afternoon thunderstorms across the region.
The first half of next week looks to be drier and cooler, however, with high temperatures dipping back into the 70s.
Gov. Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to prepare for dangerous heat conditions beginning today and expected to last through Thursday as a combination of hot temperatures and moderate-to-high humidity levels are expected to cause heat index values potentially the low 100s in certain areas, including the New York City region.
The threat of dangerously high heat will be downstate in New York City, Long Island and the lower Mid-Hudson regions. Today, most of the state will be blanketed with high heat and humidity with temperatures hovering around 95 degrees.
On Thursday, downstate regions will likely experience the most dangerous heat conditions, with heat index values currently expected to break the 100-degree mark.
The governor said New Yorkers should monitor local weather forecasts for the most up-to-date information, while the state Department of Health also reminded New Yorkers that heat is the number one weather-related killer in the United States. Heat-related deaths and illness are preventable, yet annually many people suffer from the effects of extreme heat.
The health department noted that some individuals are at a higher risk for heat-related illness than others and residents should learn the risk factors and symptoms of heat-related illness to protect themselves and those they love.
Symptoms of heat stroke include hot, dry, red skin; a rapid pulse and rapid and shallow breathing; a body temperature higher than 105 degrees; and loss of alertness, confusion and/or loss of consciousness.
Health officials stressed that taking precautions to avoid heat exhaustion is important, and this includes adjusting your schedule to avoid the outdoors during the hottest hours of the day and modifying your diet and water intake when possible.
Reduce strenuous activities and exercises, especially from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., which are peak sunlight hours.
Eat less protein and more fruits and vegetables. Protein produces and increases metabolic heat, which causes water loss. Eat small meals but eat more often and do not eat salty foods.
Drink at least two to four glasses of water per hour during extreme heat, even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid beverages containing alcohol or caffeine.
If possible, stay out of the sun and stay in air conditioning. The sun heats the inner core of your body, resulting in dehydration. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor, out of the sunshine, or go to a public building with air conditioning.
If you must go outdoors, wear sunscreen with a high sun protector factor rating (at least SPF 15) and a hat to protect your face and head.
When outdoors, wear loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothing. Cover as much skin as possible to avoid sunburn and over-warming effects of sunlight on your body.
Never leave children, pets or those who require special care in a parked vehicle, especially during periods of intense summer heat. Temperatures inside a closed vehicle can reach over 140 degrees Fahrenheit quickly. Exposure to such high temperatures can kill within a matter of minutes.