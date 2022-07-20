Scarecrow watching over garden

A scarecrow watches over an Amish garden in western Cattaraugus County. Today’s heat in the region could exceed 90 degrees, with some relief expected in coming days.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — The good news is that the temperatures should moderate somewhat following today’s broiling heat; however, the forecast through the weekend is more unsettled, carrying the possibility of storms throughout the area.

Phillip Pandolfo, a meteorologist with the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service, said Tuesday evening that the big story heat-wise is today, with warm front-boosted temperatures expected to peak in the low 90s with dew points in the upper 60s, creating extra humidity.

