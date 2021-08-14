OLEAN — A warm, sunny morning was the backdrop for dozens of United Way volunteers Friday as they hawked special copies of the Olean Times Herald to the generous drivers passing through busy intersections around the county for the 29th annual Community Day fundraiser.
United Way of Cattaraugus County Executive Director Sue McAuley said it was a good day all around with the group raising $3,160 this year, only $5 less from 2020’s event, with over 1,500 newspapers sold.
“So many times at these corners people are so generous and they’ll give above and beyond,” she said. “They’ll hand you a $20 bill for a $1 paper and say, ‘No change,’ and drive away.”
Starting at 6:30 a.m., more than 40 volunteers posted themselves at busy intersections in Olean, Allegany, Salamanca and Ellicottville. The winning group of volunteers, earning the Gold Cone, once again came from Salamanca at the intersection of Main, Clinton and Broad streets, McAuley said.
Only $20 behind them in second place was the group at the intersection of Front and Main streets in Olean, right in front of the hospital.
“I think that’s going to turn into a bit of a competition next year,” McAuley said. “About $80 behind them was East State and Front (streets) with the Eaton crew. I know when I told them about the gold cone, they were excited and said they’re going to try for it.”
Jim Driscoll, a member of the United Way board, was out on South Union Street selling papers for the fundraiser.
“It’s been a beautiful day, nice and cool so far,” he said at around 7:30 a.m. “It’s a pleasant surprise how well we’ve done.”
Also selling on South Union was Alexis Cline, an employee with Directions in Independent Living, who was participating in her first Community Day. Cline said the morning had been successful with some donating to the cause without buying a paper.
“People are just being very generous,” she added.
Mary Rix, a volunteer with the Allegheny Highlands Council, Boy Scouts of America, is usually the one handing out the stacks of papers, but this was her first year out on the street. She said everything was moving along nicely.
“Most of the COVID stuff has been lifted, it’s just basic stuff right now,” she said. “If it was another two weeks, it may have been a different story.”
McAuley said every group was provided hand sanitizer and masks, like in 2020, but volunteers had the option to not wear masks if they felt comfortable. She said going forward they will hopefully continue providing hand sanitizer.
A little more than an hour into the event and the trio on South Union Street had already sold through their first rack of newspapers.
Cline said because she, Driscoll and Rix have received the COVID vaccine, they were able to hand out papers and take money by hand and without wearing masks, which could impact the number of people donating.
“We’re not holding boxes saying, ‘We can’t touch, we can’t do that,’ so I think it’s kind of eliminating the scare and making them more open,” she said.
McAuley said a lot of the groups were happy to be outside together. She said the Directions in Independent Living group, set up at Fourth and West State streets, love to dance while they’re out in the street with everyone both in and out of their vehicles having a good time.
Although the past two Community Day events were moved from the usual June to August — in 2020 due to restrictions from the pandemic and this year due to construction in Olean and Salamanca — McAuley said United Way plans to move it back to June for 2022.
“One, the sun will be up earlier, and the other thing is there’s more traffic with school still being in session,” she added. “
Rix said she’s volunteered for the past 17 years for the Scouts and the United Way is a good campaign that helps out in communities across the regions with various foundations and events.
“The best part for me is you get to help people and the money raised stays right in the area so you can see it helping,” Driscoll said.
Cline said she enjoys seeing the people and helping to put a smile on their face. Even though the interactions are short, she said it’s nice to see the community out and interested.
“Just getting to know the community is definitely a blast,” she added.