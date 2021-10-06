OLEAN — Halloween is the biggest pizza day of the year, and United Way of Cattaraugus County and Genesis House have got you covered. The two organizations are teaming up again this year on a Halloween pizza sale to benefit both organizations.
“Halloween is on a Sunday this year, so ordering from us ahead of time makes it really easy,” said Pat O’Malley, co-chair of Genesis House’s fundraising committee. “You can just pop them in the oven on Halloween to be ready for trick or treating or for the Bills home game against the Dolphins. And it benefits two wonderful local organizations.”
Pizzas can be ordered by visiting Genesis House’s website at https://www.genesishouseofolean.org/. Orders can also be made by calling the United Way at (716) 372-3620. Orders must be received by Thursday, Oct. 21.
Pizzas will be available for pick up at Bethany Lutheran Church on Thursday, Oct. 28 between 3 and 6 p.m.