BUFFALO — More than 25 union professional and technical nursing home workers at Absolut Care of Aurora Park and Absolut Care of Allegany voted to authorize a week-long strike should an agreement not be reached with the employer.
Caregivers have been working without a contract since their two-year contract expired April 30.
Union nursing home workers are represented by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East.
Caregivers at Absolut Care of Aurora Park and Absolut Care of Allegany have been bargaining for a contract for several months. This month, workers held an informational picket to draw attention to what they called the lack of a fair contract. Union workers are demanding a competitive contract with fair wages and longevity pay to retain staff, but also to help recruit new workers.
Professional and technical union nursing home workers at the Absolut facilities work as full- and part-time occupational therapists, speech/language pathologists, physical therapists, dieticians, social workers, certified occupational therapy assistants (COTA) and sports trainers.
Union officials said the employer’s proposals to cut paid time off, health insurance benefits and other benefits for newly hired workers would make it “extremely difficult to recruit professional and technical workers for any open vacancies,” leaving current workers to pick up additional work to care for residents.
The nursing home workers say that protecting their hard-earned benefits will be key to a fair contract, following their picket earlier this month.
“We want respect in the form of recognition of everything we do,” said Joshua Previte, occupational therapist. “We deserve better pay to compete with other facilities and so that new workers will want to come here and the current workers will want to say.”
The Absolut workers were scheduled to return to the bargaining table on Tuesday.