ELLICOTTVILLE — Nominating petitions for the Ellicottville Central School District Board of Education are now available.
The annual election will be held on Tuesday, May 16, to fill the seats currently held by board members Debra Golley and William Murphy. Nominating petitions must be filed with the District Clerk by 5 p.m. April 17.
Petitions must contain the signatures and legal addresses of at least 25 qualified voters living in the Ellicottville Central School District. A qualified voter must be a U.S. citizen, be at least 18 years of age, and a district resident for 30 days prior to the election with their current address on the nominating petition. To qualify as a candidate, one must be a qualified voter and a district resident for one year immediately prior to the election.
The candidates (two) receiving the highest number of votes will each serve a five-year term, beginning July 1, 2023, and expiring June 30, 2028.
Nominating petitions are available in the District Office, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, when school is in session.