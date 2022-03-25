Two Salamanca teams headed to OM state competition

SALAMANCA — Two teams of creative thinkers from the Salamanca City Central School District are set to participate in the Odyssey of the Mind state tournament Saturday at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse.
The annual Odyssey of the Mind regional competition, sponsored by the Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES, was held March 12 at Allegany-Limestone Middle/High School.
Both Salamanca Division 2 and 3 teams placed first in their problems at the competition and are advancing to the state finals where they will, once again, put their problem-solving skills to work.
Advisor Janette McClure said there can be a maximum of seven team members. Salamanca’s Division 2 team includes Norah Clayson, Emelia Prey, Kyleigh Rohwer, Sophia Hodara, Andrew McCormick, Greg Fisher and Drew Clayson. The school’s Division 3 team includes Emily Benjamin, Kelsey Rohwer, and seniors: Kendell Valvo, Kierstyn Klahn and Tristan Duhan.
The teams chose Problem 4 to work on and solve this year. McClure said they will be presenting their solution with improvements and a new balsa structure for competition this weekend. She gave a synopsis of the balsa wood structure Problem 4: Matryoshka Structure Divisions I, II, III & IV.
“It’s always the more, the merrier with nesting dolls, also known as Matryoshka,” she said. “In this problem, teams will design and build a Matryoshka Structure made of only balsa wood and glue that holds as much weight as possible. The 8+ inch structure will hold additional structures nested one inside the other. The more structures that are nested, the higher the score. Before weight placement can begin, the nested structures will be removed one-by one to reveal a tiny character nested inside the smallest structure. The performance will have a theme about storage that includes placing weights, the structures and the tiny character.”
McClure said both teams will present their solutions in a performance on Saturday. She said they will also compete in the Spontaneous portion of the competition, with a problem given that they must solve on the spot.