OLEAN — The Tri-County Arts Council has updated its artist market and is open Tuesday to Friday, noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at 110 W. State St.
The current gallery show is “Catching Fire,” featuring the ceramics from a collaborative at Scott Creek Fire-Place. “Catching Fire,” on display now through May 6 in TCAC’s Peg Bothner Gallery, showcases the process, pottery and people from Scott Creek Fire Place in Sheridan. Potters include Marvin Bjurlin, Linda Currier, Lisa Eppolito, Elliott Hutton, Ann Janik, Marcia Merrins, Anne Mormile, Sherry Nugent, Kevin Raymond, Alberto Rey, Jessie Simmons, and Sarah Zielonka with more than 80 pieces of pottery.
Also, the council is putting together several arts classes. Here is the upcoming class schedule for the month of April and the first class in May:
- Kids N Art: spring program, April 13, 20 and 27, with Marin Turk and Katelyn Heins. Marin Turk will be practicing writing and rhyming with written poems about self. Katelyn Heins will be providing instruction on making a clay piece. For the three classes, the cost is $60 for the public with scholarships available. There are 11 seats open. The classes meet 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. for children ages 6 to 12. The class is made possible by a partnership with the YMCA.
- Poetic Crafting, April 22 (Saturday), with Marin Turk. Tap into your inspiration and learn the tools of poetic craft by playing and experimenting with different forms. Haikus, limericks, sonnets and odes; learn the rules to unlock your inner poet. The cost is $35 for artisan members and above and $25 for basic/family members and non-members. For ages 15 and older. There are 15 seats.
- Brushes N Brews at Four Mile Brewing, April 23, with Samantha Aldrich. The cost is $40 for artisan members and above and $50 for basic/family members and non-members. For ages 21 and older. There are 10 seats.
- Creative Clay, April 27th 6 to 8 p.m. and May 11 6 to 7 p.m., (Thursday) with Violet Nolder and Abby Zickefoose. This month, we will be making a delightful garden butterfly rest. Put it in your garden so the bees and butterflies can get a little drink. The cost is $40 for artisan members and above and $50 for basic/family members and non-members. For ages 18 and older. There are six seats.
- Calligraphy, May 6, 2023 (Saturday), with Betsy Afton from 1 to 3 p.m. Learn the art of calligraphy, literally, “beautiful writing,” from professional calligrapher Betsy Afton, who has over 40 years’ worth of experience in this art form and has been both using it and teaching it for that long. Three different styles, Italics, Gothic and Celtic will be presented and taught in a relaxed, informative, and accessible way that anyone with any level of art background or even no previous art background will find stimulates and inspires their creative flow. Calligraphy can be done as a stand-alone art form or combined with everything from collage to illustrations, painting, photography, scrapbooking, invitations, gifts, etc. As handy and quick as computer-generated graphics are, hand-written calligraphy surpasses them all in uniquely evoking one’s personal artistic expression. Good handwriting is NOT a requirement to learn this art form that has stood the test of time and continues to intrigue and delight modern-day enthusiasts. The cost is $45 for artisan members and above and $55 for basic/family members and non-members. For ages 12 and older. There are 2 seats.
Sign up for classes online at tricountyartscouncil.org, in person at the Tri-County Arts Council office or call (716) 372-7455.