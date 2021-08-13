OLEAN — The Tri-County Arts Council will host an artist talk and opening public reception at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 for an exhibit of two artists’ works at 110 West State St.
The exhibit features “Same Inside,” paintings by Karle Norman, and “Ruminations Rising,” paintings by Michelle Capizzi, and runs through Sept. 4.
In “Same Inside,” Buffalo-based artist Norman explores the relationship of humanity’s shared experiences to their physical differences. In this series, which depict colorful abstracted skeletons inside portraits, he shows that despite outward appearances we are all literally the same inside.
“The Same Inside pieces ask the viewer to look past the external differences that can set us apart from one another,” he said. “Our anatomy is trying to show us how much we have in common.”
In “Ruminations Rising,” Capizzi uplifts the conversation, centering the energy of renewal while reflecting on the rhythm that emerges when connecting to the inner muse that sets us free.
“I am fascinated by the dialogue among shapes, color and texture, all interwoven with music,” she said.
Capizzi maintains a studio in Great Valley and splits her time between Buffalo and Ellicottville. She returned to painting after a busy period in her life raising three sons, working as an art director, graphic designer, fashion stylist and art gallery volunteer. Yet, she feels her past established a fertile base for exploration and trust in her artistic process.
“The work of both these artists are about what we all share as people,” said Sean Huntington, TCAC exhibition coordinator. “Michelle evokes feelings we all have through her use of color and movement, and Karle reminds us that our differences are only skin deep. Both artists also use beautiful color palettes making the exhibits visually appealing as well as thought-provoking.”
Huntington said the Tri-County Arts Council is excited to show the work of these two up-and-coming artists with local connections. He said Capizzi will soon be included in this year’s prestigious Buffalo Show House.
Karle, who lived and worked in Ellicottville for years, had a piece from the Same Inside series included in the Works from Home mural, and is currently working on another mural in Buffalo’s Cobblestone District, Huntington said. Both murals were sponsored by the Albright Knox Art Museum.
The community is invited to meet the artists, see the exhibit and enjoy refreshments in the Art Council’s renovated space.
For information, contact Sean Huntington at (716) 372-7455 or email sdhuntingtonartscouncil@gmail.com.
Arts Council gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, or by appointment by calling (716) 372-7455 or visit www.myartscouncil.net/gallery.