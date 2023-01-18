Tricounty Arts exhibit
Image provided

OLEAN — An opening reception will be held Saturday for the current Tri-County Arts Council exhibit, "Shifting Focus,” by Peter Midgley of Wellsville, which is on display through March 18.

The reception is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the TCAC building, 110 W. State St. The event will be catered by Four Mile Brewery.

