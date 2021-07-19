Tri-County Arts Council to hold Jones exhibit closing reception Saturday

OLEAN — The Tri-County Arts Council will hold a closing reception for Mike and Peter Jones’ Yadahta:wak Hihšönya:nö’ (Father and Son: They Make Things) exhibit from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday in the gallery at 110 W. State St.
The work of both artists reflects their Native American heritage and issues that have impacted the Hodínöhsö:ni:h, or “People of the Long House.”
The reception, which will include a performance by Mike Jones on guitar and feature Seneca dishes catered by Tracie Brown, will be the last opportunity for the public to view their extraordinary exhibit of neo-traditional Iroquois pottery, paintings and sculpture and discuss the work with the artists.
“Peter Jones almost single-handedly brought back an extinct art form that was an important part of his Haudenosaunee culture, while also putting his own take on it,” said Mikel Wintermantel, executive director of the Tri-County Arts Council.
Wintermantel said Mike Jones’s work takes those same themes, putting them into everything from painting to carving, along with the pottery he learned from his father. He said both Peter and Mike Jones have pieces in museums across the country.
“It has been a real honor to host them here at the Tri-County Arts Council Gallery,” Wintermantel added. “I encourage everyone to visit the TCAC (Tri-County Arts Council) gallery to see this important exhibit before it ends on the 24th.”
The Tri-County Arts Council Gallery is open noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays.