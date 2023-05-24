OLEAN — The Tri-County Arts Council recently named Betsy G. Gingerich and Brad Stevens to its board.
Gingerich, of Olean, is relatively new to the community, moving here in with her husband, who is president of St. Bonaventure University. She has 29 years of higher education experience, mostly in admissions, financial aid, enrollment management, academic affairs and president’s office management.
Gingerich earned her MBA in nonprofit management from Alvernia University and her bachelor of arts degree in speech communication from Shippensburg (Pa.) University.
Stevens joined the Tri-County Arts Council board late last year. He continues a familial presence on the board after his father John was previously a member.
He is an attorney who runs his own practice throughout the Southern Tier, along with being an assistant public defender in Niagara County. He is a graduate of Elmira College, St. Bonaventure University and Albany Law School. While residing in Erie County, he is frequently in Cattaraugus County visiting family or for work.
In addition to his involvement with the business side of the council, Stevens enjoys creative projects with his daughter Jaelyn and taking inspiration from the numerous talented artists in the area.
The Tri-County Arts Council, located at 110 W. State St. in Olean, has updated its Artist Market and is open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.