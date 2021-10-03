OLEAN — The Tri-County Arts Council is delighted to announce recipients of Restart NY Regrants, a special grant initiated by the governor’s office to help New York State recover from months of COVID-19 quarantine and isolation.
Restart NY Regrants is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York State Legislature and administered by Tri-County Arts Council.
“The Restart NY regrant is a unique and generous opportunity to promote live performing arts in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties as we slowly recover from the long isolating months of COVID-19,” Mikel Wintermantel, executive director of the Tri-County Arts Council, said, adding, “The intent was to appropriate funding for live performances in an effort to encourage people to get out and about and enjoy the wide variety of cultural organization events and groups we have in this community.”
All grant recipients are non-profits from the tri-county region which work diligently with scarce funding to bring live performing arts to their communities, many of which are rural and a considerable distance from big city theaters and symphony orchestras.
The Arts Council is honored to disperse over $41,000 in regrants for the following live performing arts projects:
The Cherry Creek Community Association for its Kick-off to Summer Event – Celebrating the Red, White and Blue; the Cassadaga Lakes Association for its Labor Day of Love Labor Day parade; to the Cattaraugus County Living Arts Association for its 2021 fall programming; to Citizens for a Better Cassadaga for its two one-day events: Live Theater Comes to Cassadaga and Second Street Sunset; to the David A. Howe Public Library for Restarting NY with live music and dance; to The Palmer House for its theatrical programming; to Kimberly A. Merrill for her Russian romances recital; the American Scandinavian Heritage Foundation for its Celebrating Our Neighborhood’s Swedish Heritage with Music and Folk Dancing project; to the Town Theatre of Short Tract for its summer musical production in 2022; to Gowanda's Hollywood Theater for its Chopsticks to Chopin program and Art of the Silent Film three-part series; to the Keynote Chorus for its Keynote Chorus Spring Concert Series 2022; the Southern Tier Symphony for 2021 symphony performances: Season 19, “Together Again!”; the Olean Theatre Workshop for its Returning to the Stage program; to the Cuba Memorial Library for its Build Back Through Art project; the OCTives for its OCTives Jazz Band performance; and to the Sinclairville Free Library for its "Singing Our History" program.
Most of these events and more can be seen on our regional event calendar online at www.tricountyartscouncil.org/regional-events/.
“Tri-County Arts was given an extraordinary opportunity to offer funds for live performing arts groups with the purpose of bringing live cultural events to the public quickly,” Wintermantel said, expressing gratitude to the Statewide Community Regrants Program for this opportunity to add greater performing arts enrichment in the tri-county area.