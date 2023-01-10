OLEAN — The Tri-County Arts Council is still presenting “A Little Something Small,” the third annual juried small works show in the Peg Bothner Gallery, 110 W. State St.

Through Saturday, the public is invited to view more than 90 pieces of artwork submitted by over 50 different artists from Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. Each piece is available to purchase in person or online at www.tricountyartscouncil.org, and a portion of each sale supports the arts council including the Best in Show: Melissa Locke for “Mask on Fire,” still available for purchase.

