OLEAN — The Tri-County Arts Council is still presenting “A Little Something Small,” the third annual juried small works show in the Peg Bothner Gallery, 110 W. State St.
Through Saturday, the public is invited to view more than 90 pieces of artwork submitted by over 50 different artists from Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. Each piece is available to purchase in person or online at www.tricountyartscouncil.org, and a portion of each sale supports the arts council including the Best in Show: Melissa Locke for “Mask on Fire,” still available for purchase.
Artwork ranges from watercolor, gouache, oil painting, photography, pottery, jewelry, sculpture, stained glass and more. Each participating artist submitted one to three pieces of artwork under 12 inches by 12 inches, and some have already sold.
This year’s participating artists include Samantha Aldrich, Beverly Amborski, John Balacki, Wendy Bale, Karen Barber, Jessica Ellen Boice, Elizabeth Booth, Ann Brantingham, Rose Brawn, Victoria Eckley Brown, Michelle Capizzi, Dianne Clark, Robin Zefers Clark, Lisa Conklin Conn, Lisa Eppolito, Karen Fitzpatrick, Ruth Flood, Barbara Fox, Patricia Shannon Gay, Sherri Geary, Ed Green, Lyn Harris, Lynn Heckathorn, Theresa Heinz, Noah Howard, Sean Huntington, Elliott Hutten, Ashley LaBombard, Bonnie Leigh, Myriam Mayshark, Keith McKale, Peter Midgley, Lilly Thiell Milliman, Nicole Missel, Jean Nevinger, Violet Nolder, Eva Potter, Caroly Raine, Lynzie Rinamon, Denise Schneider, Paul Schonhart, Brooke Shumway, Geraldine Nash Smith, Michael O. Smith, Melissa Stitzer, Jenn Stillman, Deb Stillson Travis, Darlene Subulski, Tara Walker, Eileen Weishan, Michael Weishan, Mikel Wintermantel, Jennifer Wolbert, Jon Wolsky and Holly Zendarski.