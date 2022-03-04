Travis Tritt headlines second Cattaraugus County Fair concert Aug. 4

LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Fair has announced the second of two country music concerts planned for this summer’s county fair.
Singer-songwriter Travis Tritt, a Marietta, Ga., native, will perform in front of the grandstand on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Opening act is the Desert City Ramblers.
This year’s county fair runs Aug. 1-6.
Tritt began his career in 1987 and has continued to record and perform regularly since. His current single is “They Don’t Make ‘Em Like That No More,” from the album “Set in Stone.” It also spawned the singles “Ghost Town Nation” and Smoke in a Bar.”
Tritt has received two Grammy Awards, both for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals. The first in 1992 was for “The Whiskey Ain’t Workin’,” a duet with Marty Stuart, and again in 1998 for “Same Old Train,” a collaboration with Stuart and nine other artists.
Tickets go on sale March 15 at 9 a.m. All tickets are sold only through etix.com.
Tickets are $45 for track seats or $35 for the grandstand plus gate admission. All seating is reserved. There will be chairs on the track this year.
Walker Hayes was announced as the first concert’s headliner in February and will perform Aug. 3.
Other main grandstand events include the Broken B Rodeo on Aug. 1, the demolition derby Aug. 2, monster truck rallies Aug. 5 and 6 and the big rig truck pull Aug. 6.
For more information, visit cattarauguscofair.com or call (716) 938-9146.