OLEAN — A long line of about 60 masked people extended around two sides of the former Good Times of Olean building on Saturday to pick up gifts for their youngsters at the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots 2020 distribution.
The event included temperature checks, hand sanitization and masks if someone entering the building didn’t have one. After a walk down a curtained hallway, the bags were brought out by volunteers, who took them out to the sidewalk for pickup.
It takes a lot of volunteers to pull off the event each year — when about 1,600 bags of toys are given away — but not just that day.
“None of this would be possible without the tremendous group of volunteers … This is not a one week ordeal. We work on this for months,” said Kip Morrow, new local Marine Toys for Tots area coordinator. “Boxes are placed throughout many communities for toy donations. We also receive a great deal of monetary gifts, which are always welcome. We are making changes in the future to make donations much easier. This will probably be used more by the younger generation.”
Students from BonaResponds were there Saturday, as was Allegany Boy Scout Troop 677.
Assistant scoutmaster Steve Kielar and four of his scouts, including twin sons, Brennan and Thomas, 13, Shane Sworts, 17, of Allegany and Tyler Richard, 14, of Hinsdale were on hand to help with traffic flow.
Long-time volunteer area coordinator Reggie Dellaire is giving up his leadership role in the Olean drive after 32 years. This year he has turned over the reins of the program to Morrow of Portville.
“We’re just getting more hands in the mix,” Morrow said. He has a lot of help — most of the volunteers return year after year to help out, including Brenda Blackwell, who’s been helping out for 25 years.
Support in the way of money and gifts like toys, games and bicycles are key to the success of the program, which has provided toys and other gifts to “over 60,000 children in the last 35 years,” Dellaire said.
“This year, we are down slightly,” Morrow said, speaking of the donations. “We started and didn’t have enough. We were really panicking. We filled the bags pretty light, and then all of the sudden, the donations started flowing in. The community really bonded together.”
Donations were collected throughout businesses in Cattaraugus County.
“This community is so great,” he continued. “I put out the word at the start that we were in desperate need of everything, and once again many people and organizations came through.”
Crystal Phillips of Yorkshire and Heather Krotz of Allegany were first in line Saturday, arriving about an hour early for the distribution. Phillips was there for the second year to pick up gifts for her 12-year old daughter, Cheyenne.
It was Krotz’s third year participating with the program, and she was afraid that, given the coronavirus, donations of toys may not have come in and it would be cancelled this year.
“I’m just grateful they’re doing this,” Krotz said. “If it wasn’t for this, my kids wouldn’t have had Christmas … they really need to be recognized for this.”
Trinity Kramer was there with her sister, Sondra Tidd and mom, Louann Whiteman, all of Olean to pick up toys for her two boys, Stanley Ramsey, 1 and Kairo Ramsey, 4. (Only one individual per family was allowed into the building.) Kramer and her husband both became unemployed this year due to COVID-19.
She laughed when asked what little Kairo was looking for this Christmas. “Everything,” she said. “He loves Scooby Doo.” Although Stanley was only a year old, his mom said he’s loving the old standby, Mickey Mouse and the relatively new, Baby Shark.
Tidd was there for her sons, Jayden Webster, 3 and Colt Webster, 5. Her youngsters are looking for “everything” as well, including ever-popular Sponge Bob, Spiderman and a bicycle.