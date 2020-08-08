OLEAN — Three Ellicottville Central School graduates recently received scholarship awards from funds managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Allison Calarco and Megan Hartsell received the Kristen Hintz Memorial Scholarship, for $1,000 each.
This scholarship, which came under Foundation management in 2017, is named in memory of Kristen Nicole Hintz, who was a senior at Ellicottville Central School and at the top of her class when a tragic auto accident cut her life short in 2000.
A leader in her class, she was a multi-sport athlete who always gave her best and persevered through difficult situations. Her kindness touched all she met.
Students applying for this scholarship must include an essay that describes and explains what characteristics and qualities he/she possesses that makes him/her deserving of this scholarship, including information that reflects the how he/she demonstrate kindness and perseverance, qualities for which Kristen was known.
Calarco will major in accounting with a minor in business administration at Bellarmine University. Hartsell will attend St. Bonaventure University, where she will study biology.
Hartsell also received the Paul and Mary Janowicz Memorial Scholarship, for $500.
The Janowicz’s daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth Hanson and the late Paul Hanson, established the Paul and Mary Janowicz Memorial Fund with the foundation in 2014.
Each year, the fund makes possible a scholarship for students at Ellicottville Central School, where Ms. Janowicz served as a bus driver. The Paul and Mary Janowicz Memorial Scholarship is given to graduating seniors who demonstrated academic excellence and plan to attend a 2- or 4-year college.
Samantha Van Wicklin received the Bob and Barbara McCord and Jack Karl Memorial Scholarship, for $1,000.
The McCord and Karl Scholarship, established through the Bob and Barbara McCord Private Foundation is for veterans and dependents of veterans graduated or graduating from Otto-Eldred High School or a Cattaraugus County high school.
The scholarship is named for Mr. McCord, who served in the U.S. Air Force for 27 years, and his nephew Jack Karl.
Van Wicklin will study international business at George Washington University.
Donations can be made to the any of these funds at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.