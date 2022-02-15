The Highwaymen Live coming to Seneca Allegany Casino

SALAMANCA — Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino will take music fans for a magical ride through time when The Highwaymen Live perform inside the Seneca Allegany Event Center on May 21.
Tickets go on sale this Friday at noon.
The Highwaymen Live is a musical tribute to perhaps the greatest supergroup in Country Music history. The Highwaymen included Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings and traveled the world performing for millions of fans.
The Highwaymen Live brings that legendary music to life with amazing accuracy in a 90-minute show full of hits and memories. The audience will relive the magic with such songs as “Ring of Fire,” “On the Road Again,” “Highwayman” and many more.
Tickets will start at $25.
In addition to The Highwaymen Live, Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino has a number of exciting upcoming shows, including:
March 5, The Terry Bradshaw Show, tickets start at $12.
March 12, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, tickets start at $50.
April 9, Martina McBride, tickets start at $35.
Seneca Resorts & Casinos uses all paperless ticketing for all events at all of its properties. Tickets may be purchased online at SenecaNiagaraCasino.com, SenecaAlleganyCasino.com or ticketmaster.com.
Tickets may also be purchased in-person at The Logo Shop inside Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. A secure link, sent by either email or text, allows guests to save tickets to their phone or mobile device.